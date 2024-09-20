(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the cardiology IT workflow solutions market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally, which demands more efficient healthcare solutions. Technological advancements in both healthcare IT infrastructure and cardiac diagnostic and treatment technologies have also significantly contributed to the expansion of this market. As the capabilities of cardiac care devices evolve, the need for sophisticated IT systems to manage the increasing volume and complexity of data also grows. Additionally, the shift towards value-based healthcare models that prioritize patient outcomes and cost-efficiency encourages the adoption of these systems.

Consumer behavior, particularly the increasing expectation for personalized and timely healthcare, further drives demand for integrated IT solutions in cardiology. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting the use of health information technology to improve care quality and prevent medical errors provide a robust framework for the growth of the cardiology IT workflow solutions market. These factors, combined with ongoing improvements in IT security measures to protect sensitive health data, are pivotal in driving the adoption of these advanced systems in cardiology departments worldwide.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cloud Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.0%. The On-Premise Deployment segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $484.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach $123.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 474 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Foundation for the Adoption of Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions

Growing Reliance on IT for Clinical Management of Patient Data Brings Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions into a Mainstream Technology in Cardiology Departments Worldwide: Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

How Implementation of Integrated IT Solutions is Benefitting Cardiology Departments

How Use of Analytics Software Can Help Cardiology Centers and Departments

Global Economic Outlook

Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Despite Efforts Aimed at Prevention, to Spur Growth in the Market

Robust Spending on Heart Disease Diagnosis & Treatments Strengthens the Business Case for Investments in Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in the United States for Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035 (In US$ Billion)

Mobile Software Solutions Emerge to Improve Cardiology Workflows

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize Cardiology Workflow Management Launch of New and Revamped Platforms Bodes Well for Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 104 Featured)



Boston Scientific Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Agfa Healthcare NV

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

1st Providers Choice

Athenahealth, Inc.

Advanced Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

CareCloud, Inc.

Bizmatics, Inc. (PrognoCIS)

ChartLogic

Change Healthcare

Capminds Technologies

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. Cedaron

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900