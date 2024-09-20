Window Hero Expands Into Arizona With Its First Location In Scottsdale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owner Brian Zettler is proud to usher the exterior cleaning service franchise from HomeFront Brands into the Grand Canyon State

Window Hero , a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, will introduce its first Arizona location with a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Pinnacle Peak Ace Hardware store located at 23623 N Scottdale Road.

Window Hero Scottsdale owner Brian Zettler said he is honored to be the first Window Hero location in Arizona and looks forward to being able to serve the Scottsdale area.

Window Hero Scottsdale owner Brian Zettler will host the grand opening of Window Hero's first Arizona location with a celebration Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pinnacle Peak Ace Hardware in Scottsdale.

"I've lived in Arizona for more than 40 years, in both Tempe and Scottsdale, and absolutely love it," he said. "Being able to open my own Window Hero location here with the support of such a strong franchise is a wonderful opportunity. I'm excited to be the one to pioneer the brand into the state."

Zettler is new to entrepreneurship but has managed sales teams for more than 15 years and recently helped launch two e-commerce companies. He said that owning a Window Hero location blends his interest in business ownership with his pride in home maintenance.

"I've owned a pressure washer since I was 10 years old," he said. "I have always taken great pride in keeping my home well maintained. I am the type of homeowner who believes no job is too big or too small. I intend to take that same level in my customers' homes and ensure we meet all their expectations."

Zettler has a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University. He has one son, Dominic, 11, who is involved in student government and is on his local basketball, soccer and football teams. Zettler is also a volunteer with Phoenix Rescue Mission and All Hands Scottsdale.

Window Hero Scottsdale will serve residents in Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale.

For more information about Window Hero Scottsdale, please call (440) 992-4262 or visit .

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands

empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

