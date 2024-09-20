AI Video Analytics Market To Set An Explosive Growth In Near Futureibm (United States), Agent Video Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The AI Video Analytics size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 33.00% by 2030.

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI Video Analytics market to witness a CAGR of 33.00% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The AI Video Analytics market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 33.00% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM (United States), Agent Video Intelligence Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), IntelliVision Technologies (United States), Verint Systems (United States), NICE Systems (Israel), Honeywell International (United States), ObjectVideo Labs, AI video analytics refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to analyze and extract meaningful insights from video data. Market Trends: There's a growing trend towards real-time video processing using AI algorithms, enabling applications such as object detection, recognition, tracking, and behavior analysis in live video streams. Market Drivers: Advances in AI technologies such as deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing drive the development of more accurate and efficient AI video analytics algorithms and models. Market Opportunities: There are opportunities to develop smart surveillance systems powered by AI video analytics, capable of detecting and alerting authorities to security threats, anomalies, and safety hazards in real-time. Market Challenges: The use of AI video analytics raises significant concerns about surveillance, personal privacy, and potential misuse of facial recognition technologies. Market Restraints: The initial costs of AI video analytics systems, including AI infrastructure, cameras, and software, can be prohibitively high for some organizations. In-depth analysis of AI Video Analytics market segments by Types: by Component (Software, Service) Detailed analysis of AI Video Analytics market segments by Applications: by Application (Home Security, Enterprise and Commercial Security, Urban and Public Monitoring, Transportation, Airports and Ports, Maritime, Government Institutions) (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions: - The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) - North America (United States, Mexico & Canada) - South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) - Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) - Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Objectives of the Report: - To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI Video Analytics market by value and volume. - To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI Video Analytics market. - To showcase the development of the AI Video Analytics market in different parts of the world. - To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI Video Analytics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends. - To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI Video Analytics market. - To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI Video Analytics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches. Global AI Video Analytics Market Breakdown by Application (Home Security, Enterprise and Commercial Security, Urban and Public Monitoring, Transportation, Airports and Ports, Maritime, Government Institutions) by Component (Software, Service) by Integration (Edge-based solutions, Server-based solutions, Hybrid solutions) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- Global AI Video Analytics Market Opportunities & Growth Trend to 2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- AI Video Analytics Market Production by Region AI Video Analytics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in AI Video Analytics Market Report:- AI Video Analytics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- AI Video Analytics Market Competition by Manufacturers- AI Video Analytics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- AI Video Analytics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- AI Video Analytics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {by Component (Software, Service)}- AI Video Analytics Market Analysis by Application {by Application (Home Secur}- AI Video Analytics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI Video Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. 