Oxyliving Now Offers Free Personalization For Water Purifier Machines Choose From Over 1000 Unique Colours

SINGAPORE OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2024 Oxyliving is excited to announce a new enhancement for its customers: free customization of its signature water purifier machines with over 1000 color choices. This limited-time offer allows customers to select the perfect shade to match their home dcor, providing functionality and style in a single product.

A Perfect Fit for Any Home

Oxyliving's water purifiers are known for their stylish and sleek design, making them a perfect fit for any living room or kitchen. Whether you prefer a minimalist look or a bold statement piece, Oxyliving has a color that will seamlessly blend with your home's aesthetic.

Compact and Space-Saving Design

At just 18cm x 27cm x 39cm, Oxyliving's water purifiers are among the slimmest and most compact in Singapore. The compact size allows them to fit into small spaces and heights, making them an ideal choice for any home, regardless of size.

Eco-Friendly and Efficient

The motorless, tankless design of Oxyliving's water purifiers makes them quiet, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly. By eliminating the need for a motor and water tank, these purifiers consume less energy and contribute to a greener environment.

Instant Heating and Cooling

Oxyliving's water purifiers feature an instant heating and cooling system that allows for a hot cup of coffee or a cold beverage in as short as 5 seconds. This innovative feature ensures that you have the perfect temperature for your drink at any time.

User-Friendly Interface

Designed with user convenience in mind, Oxyliving water purifiers come with an intuitive user interface. Users can easily choose from five preset temperature settings: Ambient, Cold, Milk, Tea, and Hot. This makes it simple to get the right temperature for any beverage with just a touch.

Advanced Four-Stage Filter System

Equipped with a state-of-the-art four-stage filter system, Oxyliving water purifiers ensure the highest quality of alkaline water.

Customize Your Water Purifier with Oxyliving

Take advantage of this free customization offer and personalize your water purifier to fit your style. With over 1000 color options available, you can select the perfect hue to complement your home while benefiting from Oxyliving's cutting-edge water purification technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oxyliving

Oxyliving is a leading provider of innovative home appliances, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through advanced technology and stylish design. Our commitment to excellence ensures that our products meet the highest standards of performance and aesthetics.



