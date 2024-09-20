Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates The Legacy Of Ali Sultan Bin Bakhit Al-Amimi In A Poetry And Discussion Session

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates the Legacy of Ali Sultan bin Bakhit Al-Amimi

Dubai, UAE - 20 September 2024:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library organised a poetry and discussion evening titled 'Son of the Desert,' in celebration of the legacy of the late poet Ali bin Sultan bin Bakhit Al Amimi. This event is part of the Library's strategy to enrich the cultural scene, enhance the literary landscape, and preserve, document, and pass on cultural heritage to future generations.

Moderated by personality Waleed Al Marzouqi, the session hosted Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei, along with Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Writers Union. They engaged in a rich discussion about the life and works of the poet, as well as his influence on the Emirati poetry scene.

Waleed Al Marzouqi expressed his gratitude to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library for organising these events and emphasised the significance of honouring the great figures and the mark they left on local poetic culture. He praised the Library's efforts in exploring the evolution of literature through the ages by hosting cultural and artistic discussion sessions.

The session delved into the life of the poet Ali bin Bakhit Al Amimi, exploring the influence of his local environment on his poetry. The guests analysed the symbolism and details he used to represent desert life and discussed the styles and purposes of the unique folk poetry that he wrote, as well as his rhetorical tools and poetic techniques.

Dr. Sultan Al Amimi shared his memories of his father and the profound influence he had on his literary and personal life. He highlighted the enduring legacy of his father, which he continues to showcase his own works, stressing the importance of documenting these memories to preserve the poetic heritage.

Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei highlighted the process of collecting and documenting the works of the late poet, the challenges he faced, and how this effort contributed to preserving cultural heritage. He noted that these efforts open new horizons to promote Al Amimi's legacy and enhancing cultural understanding for future generations.

The evening concluded with an open discussion, engaging with the audience, who posed questions about the poet's influence and works. The speakers were then honoured by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts in reviving the legacy of a pioneering poet.