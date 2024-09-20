Securitize Selects Wormhole As Official Interoperability Provider For All Tokenized Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wormhole to enable seamless cross-chain transfers and communication for all current and future tokenized assets on the Securitize

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, bringing the world on-chain as the leaders of real-world asset tokenization, today announced an integration with the Wormhole Foundation that will bring cross-chain capabilities to all assets tokenized through the Securitize platform. The collaboration results in all current and future tokenized assets from Securitize leveraging Wormhole as the official blockchain interoperability provider. The collaboration represents a significant advancement in the tokenization and cross-chain interoperability of digital assets, facilitating the growth of major institutional adoption and bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized financial systems.

For asset issuers that leverage Securitize's tokenization capabilities, this integration will allow tokens to move seamlessly across different blockchain ecosystems, enhancing liquidity and accessibility for tokenized assets. Investors will receive greater flexibility in managing and transferring tokenized assets across various blockchains, unlocking the potential to access a broader range of compliant digital asset ecosystems across many different networks.

"Tokenized securities need to thrive on public, permissionless blockchains to unlock the potential of blockchain technology," said Carlos Domingo, CEO and co-founder of Securitize. "This partnership with Wormhole will help enable sub-second, sub-penny transactions and move us into an increasingly cross-chain ecosystem, showcasing yet another example of how public blockchains enable new use cases that had previously been unavailable."



Platform users can expect increased trust, legitimacy, and flexibility in cross-chain activities, backed by Securitize's industry leading compliance expertise and Wormhole's secure, open-source interoperability platform. While leveraging the Wormhole messaging protocol, Securitize will be using its own smart contracts in a customized approach that allows for the creation of tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of each asset manager, as well as regulations.

Robinson Burkey, co-founder and CCO of Wormhole Foundation, added: "Securitize has solidified itself as a leader in the tokenized asset ecosystem and we're thrilled to bring the Wormhole platform to their customers to enable a more complete asset management experience. This advancement has set the stage for increased institutional adoption of tokenized assets – a significant moment for the industry in an effort to bridge the massive traditional finance market to decentralized finance."

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane InvestCorp, KKR and others. Securitize is a fully licensed and regulated SEC-registered broker-dealer and digital transfer agent, FINRA member and SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, visit .

About Wormhole

Wormhole is the leading interoperability platform that powers multichain applications and bridges at scale. Wormhole provides developers access to liquidity and users on over 30 leading blockchain networks, enabling use cases that span DeFi, NFTs, governance, and more.

The wider Wormhole network is trusted and used by teams like Circle, AMD, and Uniswap. To date, the platform has facilitated the transfer of over 1 billion cross-chain messages, the most of any protocol in the world. Learn more at wormhole.

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (On behalf of Wormhole Foundation)

[email protected]

Tom Murphy (On behalf of Securitize)

[email protected]

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize.

Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system.

Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

