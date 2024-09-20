عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tirupati Laddu Row: Health Minister JP Nadda Seeks Full Report, Says 'Suitable Action Will Be Taken As Per...'


9/20/2024 6:26:27 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) health Minister Nadda seeks full report on Tirupati laddu issue, says govt will further examine matter and take suitable action

MENAFN20092024007365015876ID1108696111


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search