Synaptica Ventures Announces Publication Of Groundbreaking Mrna-Based Therapy Protocol For BRCA1-Mutated Cancers

Synaptica Ventures publishes mRNA BRCA1 therapy protocol on Protocols, seeks research oncologist and funding to lead groundbreaking cancer study.

- Roy CohenGLENTIES, CO. DONEGAL, IRELAND, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synaptica Ventures is proud to announce the publication of its innovative research protocol for an mRNA-based gene therapy targeting BRCA1-mutated cancers on Protocols (Springer Nature). This study represents a cutting-edge approach to restoring BRCA1 function in patients with breast, ovarian, and glioblastoma cancers associated with BRCA1 mutations, leveraging the success of mRNA technology.The protocol outlines a Phase I/II clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosing of mRNA encoding the BRCA1 gene. By restoring BRCA1 function, this novel therapy aims to improve DNA repair, reduce tumor growth, and enhance outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options. This study could revolutionize the way BRCA1-mutated cancers are treated by utilizing mRNA technology to target the root cause of the disease.Unlike most cancer therapies that focus primarily on attacking the tumor itself through chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy, this study takes a fundamentally different approach by aiming to restore a lost function in BRCA1-mutated cells. The mRNA therapy seeks to restore BRCA1 protein function, which plays a crucial role in DNA repair. By reintroducing functional BRCA1, the therapy aims to enhance the body's natural ability to repair DNA damage, which is severely impaired in patients with BRCA1 mutations. This approach doesn't just target the tumor but works to correct the underlying genetic deficiency, enabling more effective DNA repair. This could make cancer cells more susceptible to anti-mitotic therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation, ultimately improving treatment outcomes while reducing tumor progression. By tackling the core issue of genomic instability, this strategy offers a promising adjunct to existing therapies, focusing on long-term remission and better overall survival rates for patients with BRCA1-mutated cancers.Synaptica Ventures is actively seeking collaboration with a lead research oncologist to spearhead this pioneering project and bring it to clinical trials. We are also pursuing funding sources and investment opportunities to promote this critical research that has the potential to significantly impact cancer treatment outcomes for patients with high genetic risk."With the rapid advancements in mRNA technology, we are confident that this approach could represent a breakthrough in cancer therapy by supplying functional copies of BRCA1, restoring critical DNA repair mechanisms that are lost in patients with BRCA mutations," said Roy Cohen, Founder of Synaptica Ventures. "This unique strategy targets the underlying genetic deficiency rather than just attacking the tumor, and we are calling on visionary oncologists and forward-thinking investors to join us in bringing this important study to life."The protocol is available for review on Protocols, where it is accessible to the scientific community and funding partners. Synaptica Ventures encourages interested parties to review the study and reach out for potential collaboration.

