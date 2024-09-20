Levi & Korsinsky Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Indivior PLC(INDV) Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Indivior PLC ("Indivior" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INDV ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Indivior investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 22, 2024 and July 8, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

INDV

investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

[email protected]

or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company grossly overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than defendants had led investors and analysts to believe; (ii) defendants overstated the financial prospects of the Company's products to treat opioid use disorders and serious mental illnesses, SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE, and thus overstated the Company's anticipated revenue and other financial metrics; (iii) defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that because of the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior's products, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously issued and repeatedly reaffirmed FY 2024 net revenue guidance, including its FY 2024 net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE; (iv) defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that Indivior was at a significant risk of, and/or was likely to cease all sales and marketing activities related to PERSERIS; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Indivior during the relevant time frame, you have until October 1, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171



SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED