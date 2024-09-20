Archeon Medical Wins Prestigious French Award In The I-Nov Healthcare Innovation Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alban De Luca, Co-founder and CEO of Archeon MedicalBESANCON, FRANCE, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Archeon Medical has been recognized as one of the winners in the 12th wave of the prestigious I-Nov Innovation Competition, a global recognition of our commitment to driving medical innovation. This challenge, part of the ambitious France 2030 program, is backed by Bpifrance and the French government. It aims to support breakthrough projects with strong economic and social impact, positioning companies like Archeon as future global leaders.A project that will transform healthcareArcheon Medical's recognition in this competition highlights our capacity to innovate and transform healthcare on a global scale. Following the success of EOlife, a groundbreaking solution revolutionizing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) worldwide, Archeon is pushing forward with high-impact projects. The financial support awarded through the I-Nov Innovation Competition will allow us to accelerate the development of even more advanced medical solutions, with a clear mission: expand our product range to reach more patients and users, democratize access to high-performance ventilation, and set EOlife as the global standard in emergency care by 2030.A vision for the futureAt Archeon, our vision transcends current technological boundaries. We are working on expanding the scope of our solutions by integrating cutting-edge technologies designed to meet the needs of diverse patient groups in emergency situations. Our goal is to continue revolutionizing medical practices worldwide, ultimately improving survival rates and reducing long-term complications for patients facing cardiac arrest or other life-threatening emergencies.“Being recognized by the I-Nov Innovation Competition is an extraordinary acknowledgment of our commitment to healthcare innovation. We are determined to transform emergency medicine globally through our advanced technology and future projects.” said Alban De Luca, Co-founder and CEO of Archeon Medical.About Archeon MedicalFounded in 2018 and based in Besançon, France, Archeon Medical has been revolutionizing manual ventilation practices. Co-founders Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard have developed advanced technologies to simplify emergency care, helping first responders better ventilate patients in critical situations. Archeon's flagship product, EOlife, is now available in over 15 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America.About the France 2030 ProgramPresented on October 12, 2021, by the President of the Republic, France 2030:.Reflects a dual ambition: to sustainably transform key sectors of the French economy through technological and industrial innovation, and to position France not only as a participant but as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From fundamental research to the emergence of an idea, and finally to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire innovation lifecycle through to industrialization..Unprecedented in its scale: €54 billion will be invested to ensure that French companies, universities, and research organizations successfully navigate transitions in these strategic sectors. The goal: to enable them to respond competitively to the ecological challenges and attractiveness of the future world, and to foster the emergence of future champions in our fields of excellence, thereby strengthening French sovereignty and independence in key sectors. 50% of the investments will be dedicated to decarbonizing the economy, and 50% allocated to emerging players driving innovation without adverse environmental impacts (in line with the Do No Significant Harm principle)..Will be implemented collectively: the plan is conceived and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local, and European stakeholders, who have helped define both its strategic orientations and key actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications through open, demanding, and selective processes to benefit from government support..Is led by the General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by the Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), the National Research Agency (ANR), Bpifrance, and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC).For more information on France 2030: gouv

