Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Meshal Abdulaziz Al-Malek Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Friday mourned the passing away of Meshal Abdulaziz Al-Malek at the age of 76. The funeral service is to take place in the afternoon after Asr prayers today (Friday). (end) gaa

