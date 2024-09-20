Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Meshal Abdulaziz Al-Malek Al-Sabah
KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Friday mourned the passing away of sheikh Meshal Abdulaziz Al-Malek Al-Sabah at the age of 76.
The funeral service is to take place in the afternoon after Asr prayers today (Friday). (end)
