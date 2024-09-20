UAE Veterinary Medicine Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, 2029F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Veterinary Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Veterinary Medicine is exhibiting a healthy trajectory, valued at USD 54.27 million in 2023 and poised for consistent expansion with a CAGR of 4.35% forecasted through 2029. This burgeoning growth is underpinned by increasing adoption of technologically-advanced veterinary services, a profound emphasis on animal welfare, and a discernible surge in demand for expert veterinary care.

Technological Innovations Fueling Market

Innovative technologies in diagnostics and treatment are notably catalyzing the market's development. The adoption of telemedicine, AI, and advanced genomics within veterinary practices is not only enhancing service accessibility and efficacy but also enabling precision in diagnostics and treatment modalities. With the integration of these advanced technologies, the veterinary medicine sector is geared towards optimizing animal healthcare.

Escalating Demand for Animal Healthcare

The market is witnessing a significant uptick in demand propelled by the rising focus on animal health and welfare. The robust emotional bond between pets and their owners is driving the willingness to invest in superior veterinary care. Concomitantly, the awareness around preventive healthcare measures and the enforcement of animal welfare laws are fortifying the demand for veterinary services.

Zoonotic Diseases Prompting Veterinary Vigilance

Concerns over zoonotic diseases, which pose threats to both animal and human health, reinforce the need for more intensive veterinary medical interventions and research. The market's growth trajectory is closely aligned with strategies aimed at containing such diseases, as veterinary practices increasingly emphasize vaccinations and disease prevention protocols integral to public health and safety.

Market Segment Insights

Examining market segments, the dog segment within the companion animals category and the pharmaceuticals segment hold the largest market shares in 2023. The popularity of dogs as pets and the indispensable role of pharmaceuticals in animal healthcare are key factors contributing to the respective dominance of these segments.

Regional Performance

The market is regionally spearheaded by Dubai, with its advanced veterinary infrastructure, a vibrant expatriate community, and its role as a dynamic gateway for veterinary imports and products distribution. Dubai's robust performance in the veterinary medicine sphere is set to sustain and invigorate the regional market's expansion.

This sustained growth, underscored by significant investment in technology, heightened consumer awareness, and a proactive stance on public health concerns, highlights the UAE Veterinary Medicine Market as a sector marked by resilience and vitality.

