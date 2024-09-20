(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 20, 2024. Inbiome, a pioneer in advanced molecular diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Professor Dr. Carl Wittwer (picture ), a global authority in PCR and molecular diagnostics, to its Advisory Board. Prof. Wittwer, renowned for his groundbreaking work in the development of PCR technology, will play a key role in supporting the further development and optimization of inbiome's innovative diagnostic solutions.



Prof. Wittwer co-founded Idaho (now BioFire Diagnostics) in 1990, serving as Chief Scientific Officer and later as board chairman when the company was acquired by bioMérieux in 2014. He has been a driving force in the field for over three decades, holding more than 50 U.S. patents and authoring over 200 scientific publications. His developments include rapid-cycle PCR in the early 1990s, the capillary-based LightCycler® system in 1995, high-resolution melting (HRM) in 2004, and extreme PCR in 2014. As a Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah, Dr. Wittwer continues to innovate faster and more affordable molecular diagnostic technologies.

"We are honored to welcome Prof. Wittwer to our advisory board. His expertise and insight will be invaluable as we advance our mission to transform molecular diagnostics," said Dr. Dries Budding, CEO of Inbiome . "His pioneering work in PCR is the foundation upon which we are building a new generation of high-throughput, broad-spectrum pathogen identification."

Jord Budding, COO of Inbiome, added , "Prof. Wittwer's contributions to molecular diagnostics have shaped the industry as we know it today. His guidance will be crucial as we expand our technology's capabilities and bring it to a global market."

Prof. Wittwer expressed his enthusiasm for joining Inbiome : "Inbiome's technology is a game changer in the field of diagnostics. The ability to simultaneously identify hundreds of pathogens in a single rapid test is an impressive leap forward. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue advancing this innovative technology and make a meaningful impact in healthcare."

Inbiome is revolutionizing the field of pathogen detection with its cutting-edge PCR technology, enabling the simultaneous identification of hundreds of bacterial pathogens in a single test. This advancement offers a rapid, streamlined workflow that replaces traditional bacterial culture methods, which can take days to weeks to provide results. The delay in diagnosis often leads to delays in critical treatment decisions, worsening patient outcomes.

With one in five human deaths attributed to bacterial infections, bacterial diagnostics is a crucial area of focus in today's healthcare. Large hospitals typically perform over 1,000 bacterial diagnostic tests daily, further emphasizing the need for faster, more efficient diagnostic solutions. Inbiome's technology has the potential to significantly improve patient care by enabling quicker treatment decisions, reducing the spread of infections, and addressing the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance, which is currently one of the top 10 global health threats according to the WHO.

Having already secured regulatory approval in Europe, Inbiome is now preparing for FDA approval in the U.S., marking a major milestone in the global expansion of its diagnostic solutions.

About inbiome

Founded with a mission to revolutionize the diagnostics industry, inbiome leverages cutting-edge molecular technologies in combination with modern AI to develop diagnostic solutions that are fast, accurate, and accessible. The company's groundbreaking work is poised to set new standards in the field of infectious disease diagnostics, contributing significantly to patient care and the global fight against antimicrobial resistance.

Inbiome co-operates with U.S. and European industry leaders across the medical, technology and biotechnology industries, as well as prestigious academic institutions, on both clinical and commercial research and product development.

Support from the European Innovation Council (EIC)

Inbiome's groundbreaking work has been recognized and supported by the European Innovation Council (EIC). The company received an EIC Accelerator grant in 2023 to support the go-to-market strategy of its first in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device. This funding has been important in advancing the development and commercialization of its technology.

