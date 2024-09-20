Manatal's Recruitment Barometer Report Reveals The Hiring Stats Of Job Boards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The study analyzed over 3.2 million job applications from various job platforms to measure the effectiveness of job boards, ads and posts.

- Jeremy FichetBANGKOK, THAILAND, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Manatal, the world's leading recruitment software , released the latest edition of its Recruitment Barometer . The study focused on the performance of job boards and the impact of paid and free job ads, as well as global data indicators that are impacting businesses.“In light of the current economic conditions, businesses are proceeding with caution, as shown by global data trends,” said Jeremy Fichet, CEO of Manatal.“This information will be instrumental for companies looking to grow their teams or recruiting on behalf of tiers and make well-informed decisions in the upcoming months.”The study analyzed over 3.2 million job applications from various job platforms to measure the effectiveness of job boards and posts.Notable findings include facts such as global paid job postings showing significantly better results with 4 times more job offers compared to non-sponsored job posts. The study also measures which job boards generate the highest volume of applicants per job posting as well as the conversion rate of job offers sent.Manatal's Recruitment Barometer report also features insights based on global data such as the growth of major economies around the world that are impacting businesses and the employment growth and decline trends across key regionsWhile conclusions are nuanced, the report reveals striking metrics that directly put the real-world results of job platform performance into the spotlight.About Manatal:Manatal is a recruitment software designed to streamline the entire recruiting process for both in-house HR teams and recruitment agencies. It provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting tools and leverages the latest AI technologies to simplify each stage of the recruitment process from sourcing to onboarding.The platform was established with the vision of democratizing recruitment software, aspiring to transform the global recruitment landscape.Since its launch in 2019, Manatal has been adopted by over 10,000 teams across more than 135 countries helping companies hire over 450,000 employees.

