Embassy Of Italy In Singapore Presents 'Superstar' Architect Michele De Lucchi For Singapore Design Week 2024

A Lecture on New Design Attitudes and Philosophies of Nature Intervention, inspired by Earth Stations.

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embassy of Italy in Singapore, with the support of Italian Trade Agency, is pleased to welcome Italian 'archistar' and designer Michele De Lucchi to Singapore. Architect Michele De Lucchi will be engaged in a series of lectures, talks and networking sessions, as part of Italian Design Day within Singapore Design Week 2024. Architect Michele De Lucchi, 72, is the author of worldwide masterpieces such as the Bridge of Peace (Tbilisi, 2010 ), Zero Pavillion (Expo Milano 2015 ), Novartis Pavillon (Basel, 2022).

Every year in March, Italian Design Day is celebrated worldwide, showcasing Italy's rich legacy in design, fashion and architecture. By synchronising this event with Singapore Design Week 2024, the Embassy of Italy, with the support of the Italian Trade Agency, aims to create a vibrant platform that connects Italy's design excellence with Singapore's dynamic design scene.

Singapore Design Week is a renowned celebration of global design innovation, and the Embassy is dedicated to infusing the festivities with Italian flair, fostering a deeper appreciation for Italian design among the local audience, with whom Italy shares a mutual passion for creativity and excellence. The activities are designed to spark discussions on design trends and creative processes, enriching the overall experience of Singapore Design Week.

Lecture by Architect Michele De Lucchi: The Equation In Collaboration with DesignZ at SUTD

An inspirational reflection that evolves from the Earth Stations research project, Architect Michele will discuss the definition of a new attitude and a new philosophy of intervention on nature, that has taken shape into an“equation”. In this lecture, Architect Michele will delve into the roles and responsibilities of architects and designers: Who are we designers? What can we answer when asked to build something new? Why should we take up more space of the little left on the planet?

He analyses the paradigm of the relationship between the need to work on environmental installations and the human factor of change and the fine balance between man and nature, and then the question of the measure of the responsibility and social role of the architect in undertaking meaningful projects.

The Equation will be held on 30 September 2024 from 5.30pm to 7.00pm at LT5, Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

Fireside Chat with Architect Michel De Lucchi with Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) at NAFA

Architect Michele De Lucchi will present his second talk on Designing Furniture Today: How Young Designers Can Stand Out and How Brands Can Maximise Outcomes. Jointly organised with SFIC, the talk will be styled as a fireside chat. Architect Michele hopes to have a more casual and candid discussion with the furniture industry players and students of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA). The session seeks to inspire the industry players to design sustainable products that will hold their own in a global market and share tips with students to be sustainable, practical and aspirational designers.

Designing Furniture Today will be held on 1 October 2024 from 10am to 12.30pm at Creative Media Studio (Campus 1), Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).

Talk and Networking Session with Architect Michele De Lucchi Past and Future Works at Embassy of Italy in Singapore

Architect Michele De Lucchi revisits his career through 7 decades and life/career stages, explaining the concept and philosophy behind his works. Architect Michele will take this opportunity to reflect on the past to share his views on the future and his upcoming projects, giving attendees a unique lifetime perspective and evolution of the architect.

"The Embassy of Italy in Singapore is very pleased to welcome Architect Michele De Lucchi to Singapore as part of Design Week Singapore 2024. We hope that his work and perspectives will give Singaporeans a better understanding and perspective of Italian design thinking and to better appreciate the need for collaborations across countries as designers of the future and designers for a global world,” says Ambassador Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore.

Official hashtags: #italyinsingapore #italiandesignday_official

