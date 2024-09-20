Tirupati Laddu Row: ₹40 Each With 3.5 Lakh Produced Daily All You Need To Know About Controversial Prasadam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Food Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation on Friday into allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu concerning the use of animal in Tirupati laddus, a claim that has raised concerns among devotees.

"Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Joshi told reporters during a global food regulators summit.

On Wednesday, Naidu claimed during an NDA legislative party meeting that the former Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara.

How did Tirupati Laddu come into the limelight?

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, in a press conference on Thursday in Amaravati, claimed that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed the adulteration of the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of“beef tallow”,“lard” and“fish oil” in the given ghee sample.

The laddu holds significant importance as it is an offering specific to the temple of Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology who assists humanity in overcoming dark times.

Past conflicts

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which oversees the temple, issued tenders for ghee supply every six months and purchases 5 lakh kg of ghee annually.

Last year, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government ceased sourcing Nandini ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) after nearly 15 years due to pricing disputes.