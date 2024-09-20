Supreme Court Youtube Channel Disabled After Hacking Incident, Streamed Cryptocurrency Videos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court's official YouTube on Friday morning was purportedly hacked. The channel began streaming videos promoting developed by a US-based company called Ripple Labs, according to reports.

The channel, which used to live-stream the Court proceedings of cases listed before Benches and matters involving public interest, has been disabled. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's Registry has taken cognizance of the breach and is taking steps.

In addition to streaming a number of videos on cryptocurrency, the channel displayed a live blank titled“Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION.” This particular video surfaced during the time the channel was broadcasting the suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of Kolkata's trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

The website“appears to have been compromised," Indian Express quoted a senior SC official as saying. Asserting that he is unsure about what exactly happened, he said,“It was detected Friday morning and the Supreme Court's IT team had taken it up with National Informatics Centre (NIC).”