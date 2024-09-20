U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size (USD 344.07 Billion By 2030): Growth Prospects, Innovations, And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The market is majorly driven by increase in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size was Valued at USD 96.93 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 344.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.Healthcare IT, or Information Technology, refers to the use of technology to manage and exchange health information. This includes electronic health records (EHRs), personal health records (PHRs), health information exchange (HIE), telemedicine, and other technologies that can improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. the report provides comprehensive information on the market trends, including insights on the top segments and key investment opportunities. The report also likely includes a detailed analysis of the value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario, which can be beneficial for businesses looking to expand their operations or enter a new market.Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices, growing emphasis toward improved patient safety & patient care, and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare IT drive the U.S healthcare IT market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer boosts the demand for advanced and safer treatments such as mHealth application for blood pressure monitoring, patient health analyzing software, and telehealth services, which has supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, rise in integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for development of advanced healthcare devices has created a number of lucrative opportunities in the industry.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the Healthcare IT market. This is attributed to the fact that the pandemic escalated the demand for healthcare IT solutions to provide effective services to patients through remote location. In addition, increase in demand for the use of virtual health and surge in use of telehealth propel the growth of the U.S. healthcare IT market. For instance, in 2020, Deloitte, one of the leading professional IT service firm, reported that during COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 43.5% of all U.S Medicare primary care visits were through telehealth, which was just 0.1% pre-pandemic.Key Benefits For Stakeholders. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. healthcare IT market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.. It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.. The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the U.S. healthcare IT market growth.Top Key Players U.S. Healthcare IT Industry Report:-. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.. Eclinicalworks. GE Healthcare. Koch Industries. 3M. Athenahealth, Inc. International Business Machines Corporation. Greenway Health, LLC. SAS Institute Inc.U.S. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation: –Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period.Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

