The U.S. veterinary oncology market size is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.76% from 2024 to 2030 The increasing prevalence of cancer in pets, willingness to spend on them by pet owners, and use of canines as a model for clinical trials by researchers are the key contributing factor toward the market growth. In addition, a rise in the incidence of cancer in the feline population and rising pet ownership resulting in the increased focus on pet health is further expected to spur the growth. Moreover, companies are increasingly adopting strategies, such as M&As, research agreements, collaboration, partnerships, geographic expansion, and product development to enhance their market position.



For instance, in November 2020, Virbac publicized the approval of Stelfonta, a novel intratumoral injection treatment for canine mast cell tumors. In addition, Elanco purchased Aratana Therapeutics for its pet products pipeline. The company also had an agreement to create rabacfosadine (Tanovea), a drug from VetDC. In addition, in July 2021, Elanco proclaimed that the FDA granted full approval of Tanovea for the lymphoma treatment in dogs. Hence, the market is expected to witness intense competition over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer in companion animals is expected to propel the need for effective treatment options.

In canines, appendicular osteosarcoma is an extremely aggressive illness and curative-intent treatment comprises surgical resection of the tumor followed by chemotherapy to diminish the risk of tumor cells spreading to other areas, particularly the lungs. The golden retriever breed has been reported to have a high cancer prevalence compared to others. Golden Retriever is one of the favorite breeds in the U.S. and increasing concerns regarding the wellbeing of pets are contributing to the market growth. Clinical trials are a critical aspect of veterinary oncology. The accelerated number of clinical research involving surgical procedures in pets is further fueling the market growth.

For instance, in May 2019, Oregon State University conducted a research study stating that the risk of cancer recurrence reduced to 60% in dogs whose tumors were completely resected. With the growing number of pet parents in the U.S., animal health awareness is rising among people. In the U.S., various pet health awareness events are conducted to spread awareness, such as National Pet Week. The risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to individuals is considered to be little. The FDA is alert that the COVID-19 pandemic may influence the ongoing studies being conducted to provision new animal drug development. Thereby, guidelines were issued in April 2020 to help diminish the potential impact of the pandemic on new animal drug development.

U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Report Highlights

The radiology segment is expected to dominate the market. Factors, such as increasing government initiatives for the establishment of new veterinary radiation centers and advancements in radiation technology, are expected to boost the segment growth

The immunotherapy segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to the growing number of veterinary centers focused on carrying out clinical trials in immunotherapy areas

Chemotherapy is estimated to be the second-largest therapy segment by 2030. According to the Cancer Veterinary Center, the most common canine & feline tumors treated with chemotherapy are osteosarcomas, lymphomas, hemangiosarcoma, mast cell tumors, bladder tumors, mammary gland tumors, etc. The canine segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The high incidence of cancer in canines and ongoing product innovations in this domain contributed to the segment growth Companies Featured

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis

Elekta AB

PetCure Oncology

Accuray Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (parent company: Siemens Healthineers)

Virbac

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

NovaVive Inc. Ardent Animal Health, LLC (A BreakthrU Company)

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $495.94 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1080 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer In Pets

3.2.1.2. Increasing R&D In Pet Cancer Therapy

3.2.1.3. Growing Focus On Animal Safety

3.2.1.4. Growing Uptake Of Pet Insurance

3.2.1.5. Technological Advancements In Pet Cancer Treatment

3.2.1.6. Increase In Pet Population

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of treatment

3.2.2.2. Adverse effects associated with therapies

3.2.2.3. Limited Clinical Evidence

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. COVID-19 Analysis

3.5. Estimated Pet Population, by key countries

Chapter 4. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Canine

4.5. Feline

4.6. Equine

Chapter 5. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market: Therapy Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Therapy, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Radiotherapy

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

5.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. LINAC

5.4.2.3. Other Type

5.4.3. Conventional Radiation Therapy

5.5. Surgery

5.6. Chemotherapy

5.7. Immunotherapy

5.8. Other Therapies

Chapter 6. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market: Cancer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Cancer Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Skin Cancer

6.5. Lymphomas

6.6. Sarcomas

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heat Map Analysis

7.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Company Profiles

7.5.1. Participant's Overview

7.5.2. Financial Performance

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

