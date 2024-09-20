Global Laboratory Robotics Market To Reach USD 527.56 Million By 2031 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global laboratory robotics generated a revenue of USD 289.3 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 527.56 million by 2031

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global laboratory robotics market is on a significant growth trajectory, having generated a revenue of USD 289.3 million in 2022. According to recent market research, this market is projected to attain a remarkable value of US$ 527.56 million by 2031, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.The Request of this Sample Report Here-This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for automation in laboratory settings, where efficiency and accuracy are paramount. Laboratory robotics enhances workflow processes, reduces human error, and speeds up research and development activities, making it an indispensable tool across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic research.Market DynamicsDriversLaboratory robotics are in high demand due to the many benefits that they offer. The top factors driving this growth of the global laboratory robotics market:.Increased efficiency and productivity: Laboratory robotics can automate tasks and processes, freeing up scientists and technicians for other tasks. They can also work faster and more accurately than humans, increasing the efficiency and productivity of the laboratory as a whole..Greater accuracy and precision: Laboratory robotics can improve the accuracy and precision of experiments and data collection, thanks to their repeatability and lack of human error..Cost savings: Automating tasks with laboratory robotics can save the laboratory money in the long run, as robots are cheaper to operate than humans..Enhanced safety: Robots can work in hazardous environments without putting human workers at risk. They can also handle dangerous chemicals and materials safely..Increased flexibility: Laboratory robotics can be programmed to carry out a wide range of tasks, making them very versatile. This flexibility allows laboratories to tailor their robotic systems to their specific needs.Restraints.High cost: Laboratory robotics are expensive and this is another major factor restraining their adoption across global laboratory robotics market. The high cost of these systems is due to the use of advanced technologies and components..Lack of skilled personnel: There is a lack of trained personnel who can operate and maintain these sophisticated systems. This is another key challenge faced by the manufacturers of laboratory robotics..Stringent regulations: The stringent regulations related to the use of laboratory animals are also restraining the growth of the laboratory robotics market.For more information on the global laboratory robotics market and to access the full report, please visit:-Key market drivers include advancements in robotic technology, rising investments in research and development, and the growing emphasis on precision in laboratory operations. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in laboratory robotics is set to further boost market expansion by enabling smarter and more adaptable systems..AB Controls.Aerotech.Anton Paar.Aurora Biomed.Biosera.Chemspeed Technologies.Cleveland Automation Engineering.Hamilton Robotics.HighRes Biosolutions.Hudson Robotics.Labman.PerkinElmer Inc..Protedyne (LabCorp).Siemens AG.ST Robotics.Tecan Group.Thermo Fisher Scientific.Universal Robots.Yaskawa Electric.Other Prominent PlayersBy Type:.Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics.Biological Laboratory Robotics.Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics.Molecular Laboratory.OthersBy Application:.Drug Discovery.Clinical Diagnosis.Microbiology Solutions.Genomics Solutions.Proteomics SolutionsBy End User:.Clinical Laboratories.Research Laboratories.Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies.Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories.Research and Academic Institutes.Forensic Laboratories.Environmental Testing Laboratories.Food and Beverage IndustryBy Region:.North AmericaoThe USoCanadaoMexico.EuropeoThe UKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoPolandoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of APAC.Middle East & AfricaoUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 