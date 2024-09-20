Global Laboratory Robotics Market To Reach USD 527.56 Million By 2031 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Global laboratory robotics market generated a revenue of USD 289.3 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 527.56 million by 2031
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global laboratory robotics market is on a significant growth trajectory, having generated a revenue of USD 289.3 million in 2022. According to recent market research, this market is projected to attain a remarkable value of US$ 527.56 million by 2031, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The Request of this Sample Report Here-
This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for automation in laboratory settings, where efficiency and accuracy are paramount. Laboratory robotics enhances workflow processes, reduces human error, and speeds up research and development activities, making it an indispensable tool across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and academic research.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Laboratory robotics are in high demand due to the many benefits that they offer. The top factors driving this growth of the global laboratory robotics market:
.Increased efficiency and productivity: Laboratory robotics can automate tasks and processes, freeing up scientists and technicians for other tasks. They can also work faster and more accurately than humans, increasing the efficiency and productivity of the laboratory as a whole.
.Greater accuracy and precision: Laboratory robotics can improve the accuracy and precision of experiments and data collection, thanks to their repeatability and lack of human error.
.Cost savings: Automating tasks with laboratory robotics can save the laboratory money in the long run, as robots are cheaper to operate than humans.
.Enhanced safety: Robots can work in hazardous environments without putting human workers at risk. They can also handle dangerous chemicals and materials safely.
.Increased flexibility: Laboratory robotics can be programmed to carry out a wide range of tasks, making them very versatile. This flexibility allows laboratories to tailor their robotic systems to their specific needs.
Restraints
.High cost: Laboratory robotics are expensive and this is another major factor restraining their adoption across global laboratory robotics market. The high cost of these systems is due to the use of advanced technologies and components.
.Lack of skilled personnel: There is a lack of trained personnel who can operate and maintain these sophisticated systems. This is another key challenge faced by the manufacturers of laboratory robotics.
.Stringent regulations: The stringent regulations related to the use of laboratory animals are also restraining the growth of the laboratory robotics market.
For more information on the global laboratory robotics market and to access the full report, please visit:-
Key market drivers include advancements in robotic technology, rising investments in research and development, and the growing emphasis on precision in laboratory operations. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in laboratory robotics is set to further boost market expansion by enabling smarter and more adaptable systems.
.AB Controls
.Aerotech
.Anton Paar
.Aurora Biomed
.Biosera
.Chemspeed Technologies
.Cleveland Automation Engineering
.Hamilton Robotics
.HighRes Biosolutions
.Hudson Robotics
.Labman
.PerkinElmer Inc.
.Protedyne (LabCorp)
.Siemens AG
.ST Robotics
.Tecan Group
.Thermo Fisher Scientific
.Universal Robots
.Yaskawa Electric
.Other Prominent Players
By Type:
.Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics
.Biological Laboratory Robotics
.Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics
.Molecular Laboratory
.Others
By Application:
.Drug Discovery
.Clinical Diagnosis
.Microbiology Solutions
.Genomics Solutions
.Proteomics Solutions
By End User:
.Clinical Laboratories
.Research Laboratories
.Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies
.Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
.Research and Academic Institutes
.Forensic Laboratories
.Environmental Testing Laboratories
.Food and Beverage Industry
By Region:
.North America
oThe US
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
oThe UK
oGermany
oFrance
oItaly
oSpain
oPoland
oRussia
oRest of Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oASEAN
oRest of APAC
.Middle East & Africa
oUAE
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
Download Sample PDF Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN20092024003118003196ID1108695636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.