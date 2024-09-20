HUBER+SUHNER hosts second Capital market Day

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Conference

HUBER+SUHNER hosts second Capital Day

20.09.2024 / 06:55 CET/CEST

20.09.2024 As part of the Capital Market Day at its headquarters in Herisau, Switzerland, HUBER+SUHNER offers practical insights into its business model and strategy today. Together with other members of senior management, CEO Urs Ryffel welcomes more than 40 guests on site in Herisau. In addition to presentations, participants are able to meet with representatives of the three market segments – Industry, Communication and Transport – in the newly designed showroom, where the company's products as well as their application are demonstrated.“Our components and system solutions often go unnoticed in everyday life, but they make an indispensable contribution to addressing important human needs such as mobility, communication and safety,” says Urs Ryffel.“Connectivity – and thus connecting people – is our mission. We are pleased to introduce our products and applications to the financial community and journalists today, providing deeper insights into our world.” A leading role in technology and innovation, customer proximity worldwide and operational excellence are the pillars enabling the company's long-term value creation. Thanks to its strong position in many markets and applications, HUBER+SUHNER faces broad-based opportunities. Its offering – which supports global megatrends such as e-mobility, autonomous driving, urbanization, connectivity, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, smart cities, and Industry 4.0 – is differentiated in terms of performance, quality, reliability, and efficiency, as the segment managers explain in their presentations. The business activities of HUBER+SUHNER are always in line with its strong commitment to sustainability, which is reflected in the company's ambitious goals. In July 2024, the Board of Directors and the Executive Group Management adopted new climate targets and submitted them to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for the second time since 2017. By 2030, HUBER+SUHNER aims to reduce absolute emissions by 55 % in Scope 1+2 (direct operational emissions) and by 25 % in Scope 3 (supply chain emissions). With a view to profitability development and cash flow generation, CFO Ivo Wechsler points to a steady improvement over the past few years. The company intends to maintain its income-oriented dividend policy with a sustainable payout ratio. Expectations for the course of business in the current year are unchanged. As confirmed at the presentation of the 2024 half-year results in August, HUBER+SUHNER continues to expect slight organic growth and an operating profit margin in the lower half of the medium-term target range of 9–12 % for the 2024 financial year. This media release is also available in German. The German version is binding. The presentation of the Capital Market Day 2024 is available here or under “Publications” . Media release as PDF Link Further calendar dates

22 October 2024: Net sales and order intake (9 months)

23 January 2025: Net sales and order intake (12 months)

11 March 2025: Publication Annual Report 2024, Media and analysts' conference on fiscal year 2024

2 April 2025: Annual General Meeting (Rapperswil SG)

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Christiane Jelinek

Head Corporate Communications

Tumbelenstrasse 20

8330 Pfäffikon ZH

Switzerland



+41 44 952 25 60

...

hubersuhner

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG Tumbelenstrasse 20 8330 Pfäffikon ZH Switzerland Internet: ISIN: CH0030380734 Valor: 3038073 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1991971



End of News EQS News Service