Mister Spex SE: Extraordinary General Meeting adopts all resolutions as proposed by the Company's Boards

Reduction of the Supervisory Board from seven to five members has been approved as part of the SpexFocus restructuring and transformation program and the streamlining of governance.

Clear majority vote led to the rejection of all counterproposals.

Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2024, were all confirmed Strong shareholder alignment on the future program“SpexFocus” At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Mister Spex SE, Europe's leading omnichannel optician, all management proposals were approved. During the virtual meeting, Chairman of the Management Board Stephan Schulz-Gohritz provided shareholders with the results for the first half of 2024, an overview of the restructuring and transformation program, SpexFocus, and outlined the updated guidance for the full year 2024. Reduction of the Supervisory Board The General Meeting approved the proposed reduction of the Supervisory Board seats from seven to five. This measure is intended to enhance the efficiency and speed of decision-making while maintaining the Board's competence and quality in supervision and advisory roles. Additionally, the reduction aims to cut costs and streamline corporate governance. The restructuring of the Supervisory Board committees was also confirmed, which is expected to contribute to more focused and effective work within the Board. In this context, the previously separate ESG and Strategy & Transformation Committees were merged into a single unified committee. This newly formed committee will play a crucial role in driving the company's strategic development and ensuring an integrated approach to transformation initiatives. Confirmation of Formal Resolutions Another agenda topic was the confirmation of resolutions passed with a large majority at the Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2024. The confirmation became legally necessary after a single shareholder filed a challenge. The shareholders reaffirmed the resolutions passed in June with a large majority, ensuring clarity and stability in the company's future leadership. All counterproposals submitted by shareholders were rejected by a significant majority of over 75 % of the votes cast, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in the company's strategic direction and management's proposals. In his speech, Chairman of the Management Board Stephan Schulz-Gohritz highlighted the significance of these decisions for the future of Mister Spex: "Today's resolutions lay the foundation for a forward-looking strategy focused on profitability and cash flow. In recent months, as part of our 'SpexFocus' transformation and restructuring program, we've already initiated key steps to help us achieve our ambitious goals. These include, in addition to measures for reducing personnel costs, expanding our high-margin premium portfolio, with the introduction of the new SpexPro private label in the premium lens segment. These actions will strengthen our market position and drive long-term profitability." The Extraordinary General Meeting recorded a high participation rate of over 70 % of the share capital, underscoring the strong trust shareholders have in the company's strategic direction. For further information, please visit: Mister Spex Investor Relations



About Mister Spex: Mister Spex is Europe's leading omnichannel optician, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company's development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.



