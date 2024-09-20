Digital PCR Market Size (USD 1.30 Billion By 2030): Growth Prospects, Innovations, And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital PCR 2024

North America region is predicted to dominate the from 2024 to 2034 & Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for the global market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Digital PCR Market Size was Valued at USD 508.80 million in 2020 and is estimated to surpass around USD 1.30 billion by 2030, registering revenue CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market. On the other hand, high cost of digital PCR devices and reimbursement issues with digital PCR devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in R&D activities for advancement in PCR technology and increase in collaboration agreements between companies for development of digital PCR are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Digital PCR Companies. Sysmex corporation. Fluidigm Corporation. Jn medsys. Avance Biosciences. Merck KGAA. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.. STILLA TECHNOLOGIES. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.. Precigenome LLC. QIAGEN N.VDigital PCR Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:BY TECHNOLOGY. Droplet Digital PCR. Chip Based Digital PCR. Beaming Digital PCRBY PRODUCT TYPE. Digital PCR Systems. Consumables And Reagents. Software And ServicesBY APPLICATION. Clinical Diagnostics. Forensic And Others. ResearchBY END USER. Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories. Universities And Other OrganizationsOn the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for the development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

