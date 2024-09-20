Watch This Video Of Crispy Fried Chicken Has Gone Viral, But There's A Twist Internet Is Divided

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A recent has taken social by storm, captivating viewers with its mouthwatering visuals of what appears to be perfectly crispy fried chicken. However, the twist is that this delectable-looking dish is actually a cleverly crafted cake designed to resemble the beloved comfort food.

The and unique post was posted by UK-based Dayeeta Pal who is 'realistic cakes artist' by profession. In the post, she wrote,“Fun fact: My son was fuming this Crispy fried chicken was cake. I actually feel sorry (not) that he is stuck with a con-artist mum🫣He surely deserves better.”

Commenting on the viral video, netizens wrote,“This faux chicken looks more real chicken than real chicken”

Another user wrote,“Most disasppointing video on Internet.”

“This chicken looked so juicy”

“This is probably the most realistic“is it cake” I've ever seen. I can't even be mad. The talent is too much. Applause. Just applause.”

Swiggy Instamart too commented on the viral video saying,“What did I do to deserve this”

Some another user wrote,“I would be soo mad if I bite into a crunch so godly and it ends up being a cake.”

Another said,“That looked like the best drumstick I've ever had.”

“Enough is enough,” one user said.