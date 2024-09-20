عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On State Sovereignty Day

9/20/2024 3:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts in connection with the State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the post included the words "September 20 - State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108695472


AzerNews

