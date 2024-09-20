President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On State Sovereignty Day
9/20/2024 3:09:58 AM
President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media
accounts in connection with the State Sovereignty Day of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that the post included the
words "September 20 - State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of
Azerbaijan."
