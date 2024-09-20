HONOR Expands The HONOR 200 Series Portfolio In The Indian Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19th September 2024: HONOR, announces the expansion of its highly successful HONOR 200 series with the introduction of the HONOR 200 Lite, the third member of the family. Combining stunning photography capabilities, a gorgeous display, and a durable design, HONOR 200 Lite is set to redefine expectations in the budget segment.



At the heart of the HONOR 200 Lite is the advanced camera system boasting a powerful 108MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP Selfie light camera, allowing users to easily capture professional-level portraits and photos. Further, the device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Sunlight Display with 2000nits peak brightness, offering an unmatched viewing experience. The device is further powered by the revolutionary MagicOS 8.0 which brings a new level of interaction to the user experience.



Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, said, "At HONOR, we believe that innovation should be accessible to everyone, regardless of budget. Whether it's a budget-friendly smartphone or an ultra-premium device, our focus remains on delivering cutting-edge technology and uncompromising quality. The HONOR 200 series has been very well-received, being rated 4.4 on Amazon by our customers. Now, with the launch of the HONOR 200 Lite, we are taking that commitment further by offering a feature-packed all-round device at a more accessible price point. We have carefully distilled the essence of our premium offerings into a more accessible package, without compromising on the HONOR standards of quality and innovation. This launch reinforces our mission to democratize cutting-edge technology and make it available to a wider audience."



Capture stunning details on the go

Perfect for users who want to capture every moment with professional-level precision, HONOR 200 Lite features a 108MP main camera & 50MP selfie light camera which helps in delivering professional-quality images with ease. The 108 MP main camera coupled with the 5MP wide & depth Camera and a 2MP macro camera, helps in ensuring that every photo is vivid and detailed, irrespective of the surrounding.



Further, the HONOR 200 Lite is tailored for portrait photography, offering three distinct modes: 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait. Whether one is aiming for a wide shot that captures the surroundings or a close-up portrait with a shallow depth of field, these modes give users the flexibility to shoot with different focal lengths, thereby allowing them to adapt different scenarios and preferences.



Selfie enthusiasts and content creators will appreciate the high-resolution 50MP Front Camera, enhanced by an intuitive Selfie Light. This powerful combination ensures your selfies are sharp and vibrant, even in dim lighting. It also features an Automatic Field of View (FOV) switching between 1x and 0.8x, making group selfies easier to capture. The AI Wide-angle Selfie with 78° FOV mode works while taking selfies, and switches to 90° FOV mode while taking group selfies.



Style meets durability on HONOR 200 lite

Engineered to withstand the rigors of everyday use, HONOR 200 Lite boasts an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification for overall unit durability. To ensure the device stays intact even in unpredictable moments, it comes designed with reinforced materials and enhanced protection. Incorporating innovative structural technology, the HONOR 200 Lite is comprehensively protected from accidental drops from a height of 1.65 meters, providing a worry-free experience. Built with highly cushioning material, the smartphone features a Matrix I-beam structure that ensures enhanced stability and balance and uses enforced alloy material that provides double guarantee for each of the corners. Despite the robust built quality, HONOR 200 Lite features a sleek and minimalistic design measuring just 6.78mm in thickness and weighing a mere 166g, offering users the perfect balance of durability and style.



Catering to the diverse taste and preferences of the consumers and allowing them to express their unique style, HONOR 200 Lite would be available in three colours - Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black. It is further complemented by an impressive display. It features an expansive 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering an unparalleled visual experience. Ensuring clarity whether you're under direct sunlight or in a dimly lit room, the device offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits and ultra-slim bezels. The visual experience is further elevated with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut which helps in delivering an ultra-wide range of colors for more vivid and true-to-life imagery. Whether you're watching videos, playing games, or simply browsing the web, the HONOR 200 Lite's display is designed to bring every visual detail to life.



For those who spend considerable time on their devices, HONOR 200 Lite offers seven-fold eye protection by integrating a range of eye-comfort features, aiming to redefine users' lifestyles with a more comfortable and healthier viewing experience. It comes with a 3240Hz risk-free PWM dimming that has been recognized with TÜV Rheinland certification to offer smooth brightness transitions, reducing eye strain for users who prefer lower brightness or use their phone in dark settings, making it ideal for extended reading or gaming. Additionally, the Circadian Night Display adjusts the screen's color temperature to reduce blue light, helping regulate the sleep cycle and promote better sleep quality. Other thoughtful features include hardware level low blue light, dynamic dimming display, e-book mode, dark mode and a 4096-level brightness adjustment.



Designed to perform

Much like the devices launched earlier under the 200 series, the HONOR 200 Lite also comes with the world's first Intent-Based UI, MagicOS 8.0, which leverages the innovative MagicLM on-device AI large language model to deliver an advanced, AI-driven experience. Its 4-layer AI architecture enables smooth cross-device and cross-OS functionality, creating an open ecosystem for shared computing power and services. Further, it introduces Magic Portal for intent-based navigation, and Magic Capsule for simplified notifications, offering enhanced productivity and personalized user experience. Supporting the advanced software is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor in the HONOR 200 Lite, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery for extended usage and comes with a 35W charger in the box for fast charging, keeping you powered throughout the day. Further, with (8GB+8GB) RAM and 256GB of storage space, users can capture and store memories without worrying about running out of space.



Price and Availability:



The HONOR 200 Lite (8GB+256GB) will be available at INR 15999 for customers purchasing through SBI Bank credit and debit cards acoss Amazon, brand website - and mainline stores. SBI customers can avail an instant discount of INR 2000, dropping the net effective price to INR 15999 from INR 17999. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12AM on 27th September 2024 across channels, while Amazon Prime members will have a 24-hours early access (12AM on 26th September 2024) to the device as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.





