Mofa Secretary-General Meets Chinese Official

9/20/2024 3:02:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) H E Li Mingxiang, who is visiting the country, yesterday. They reviewed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

