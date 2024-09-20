Mofa Secretary-General Meets Chinese Official
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) H E Li Mingxiang, who is visiting the country, yesterday. They reviewed cooperation and relations between the two countries.
