Prolongation Of Authorities Of Members Of The Supervisory Board Of KIA Auto Aktsiaselts


9/20/2024 3:00:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TKM Auto OÜ, subsidiary of TKM Grupp AS, has resolved as the sole shareholder to prolong the authorities of all members of the Supervisory Board of KIA Auto Aktsiaselts for another 3-year term until the 21st of September 2027. The members of the Supervisory Board of KIA Auto Aktsiaselts are Aarne Õllek (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Raul Puusepp and Kristo Anton.

KIA Auto Aktsiaselts is the importer and wholesaler of KIA vehicles and spare parts in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000


