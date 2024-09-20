Tasha Funes: Former Private Flight Attendant To Sean 'Diddy' Combs Empowers Women Overcoming Domestic Violence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tasha Funes, Founder of Exclusive InFlight Consulting Company Gives Back To The Community

Exclusive InFlight Founder, Tasha Funes helping attendee Brytney Graham pick out the perfect outfit

From left to right: Attendee Regina Gillen, Publicist Desirae L. Benson, Exclusive InFlight Founder Tasha Funes, Attendee Brytney Graham, Event Planner Cierra Conerly-Sims, and Beyond the Hurt Founder Deva Mumphrey

- Tasha FunesPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 14, 2024, Tasha Funes, a trailblazer in the aviation industry and founder of Exclusive InFlight , proudly collaborated with the Beyond the Hurt Organization to host a heartfelt event dedicated to empowering women who have experienced domestic violence and other hardships. As the former private flight attendant for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Tasha has merged her passion for service into impactful initiatives that uplift others. Through events like this, she continues to demonstrate her dedication to fostering healing, empowerment, and resilience amongst women in need. This transformative gathering aimed to remind these resilient individuals that they are greater than their circumstances and to celebrate their journeys toward healing and wholeness.Beyond The Hurt serves as a crucial lifeline for survivors grappling with the challenges of domestic abuse, offering support, resources, and a strong community. Tasha, deeply moved by the work of this organization, felt compelled to dedicate her time and energy to support its vital initiatives.“When I learned about the transformative work being done at Beyond the Hurt, I knew that I wanted to volunteer my time and energy to this organization. She went on to say, "I've personally seen the impact of my contributions-heard stories of resilience and strength from those who have been able to turn their pain into purpose. These testimonies remind me that my involvement is making a real difference in the world, but there's still more work to be done.”During the event held in Phoenix, attendees enjoyed a beautifully decorated corridor where they could "shop" for a variety of exquisite clothing items from Tasha's closet. Many items still had the tags attached, and other items were slightly used, but in excellent condition. Each guest received gift bags adorned with the Exclusive InFlight insignia and were treated like royalty as they walked down the regal red carpet. Participants were also able to indulge in delicious cuisine provided by Cierra Conerly-Sims, founder of SIS Events and Services. This elegant atmosphere served as a reminder to the ladies of their worth and importance in the world, further reinforcing Tasha's commitment to honoring these women and recognizing their strength. Tasha's publicist, Desirae L. Benson says,“Tasha's journey is inspirational. Her commitment to empowering women is a testament to her strength and character. This event is not just about donating clothing, raising awareness, and giving back; it's about creating real change for those who need it most.” Deva Mumphrey, who is the founder of Beyond the Hurt was thankful for the collaboration. Her goal is the same as Tasha's with the belief that uplifting and offering support to women who have been victimized is crucial in order for them to turn their lives around. She stated, "Oftentimes, when a woman leaves a domestic violence situation, most people believe she is now ok because she is no longer in the situation. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Women still carry the internal hurt, confusion, and guilt with little support to assist with the healing process."To culminate the impactful gathering, each of the ladies was presented with a Certificate of Recognition to further solidify their value to the world and their personal commitment to live authentically. Tasha was also recognized by her publicist with the Award of Excellence-an award which signifies the depth and passion she has for people and causes that are important to her.Tasha Funes, has merged her love for service into meaningful initiatives that uplift others. Through events like, "The Tasha Funes Exclusive InFlight Shopping Experience", she continues to demonstrate her dedication to fostering healing, empowerment, and resilience amongst women in need. It all comes down to the importance of women supporting women, and encouraging each other to be at their very best in all aspects of their lives.About Exclusive InFlight:Exclusive InFlight is a leading provider of training and customization services for aspiring and current flight attendants in the aviation industry. Their goal is to facilitate the growth and professional development of individuals who are passionate about pursuing a career in aviation.At Exclusive Inflight, they offer comprehensive training programs for aspiring flight attendants who are looking to embark on a rewarding journey in aviation. Their courses are designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their roles and provide exceptional service to passengers. They also provide specialized training for current flight attendants who are seeking to transition from commercial aviation to general aviation, helping them adapt to the unique requirements of this sector.In addition to their training services, Exclusive Inflight specializes in assisting clients with customizing their aircraft to meet their specific preferences and requirements. Whether you are looking to enhance the aesthetics, functionality, or comfort of your aircraft, their experienced team can work with you to bring your vision to life and create a bespoke aircraft that reflects your individual style.Furthermore, Exclusive Inflight offers support in the development of standard operation procedures and quick reference handbooks tailored to your specific operations and requirements. Their team has the expertise to create high-quality manuals that align with industry standards and best practices, providing you with valuable resources to enhance the efficiency and safety of your operations.They are dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to their clients, and are committed to helping you achieve your goals in the aviation industry.For more information about Tasha Funes and Exclusive InFlight Consulting Company, please visit: ExclusiveInFlightFor media and publicity inquires, contact publicist, Desirae L. Benson | ...Photography Credit: RJ“Go Get RJ” McBean###

