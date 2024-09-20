

213,285 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 213,285 A shares have been converted into 213,285 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 20 September 2024.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,974,309 A shares and 108,159,969 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 767,646,149.

