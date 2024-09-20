O! Millionaire Episode 123: A Spectacular Night of Prizes and Environmental Awareness

(MENAFN- MAP) September 19, 2024

Episode 123 of the popular show O! Millionaire captivated audiences with its grandeur and meaningful message. This special episode featured a grand prize draw of 100 million dirhams, accompanied by additional exciting rewards, making it one of the most anticipated episodes of the season.



Oasis Park Initiative: Planting 60 Million Trees for a Sustainable Future

The highlight of the episode was not just the extraordinary prize pool, but also a powerful segment on the importance of tree planting and its impact on our planet. This segment was closely tied to the goals of Oasis Park, an ambitious environmental initiative committed to planting 60 million trees over the next few decades. The program aims to plant 1.4 million trees annually, contributing significantly to combatting climate change and enhancing the green cover of the region.



The initiative has gained significant support from the Indian community, actively participating in the project by contributing organic fertilizers. This collective effort aligns with Oasis Park's mission to create a sustainable future. The episode not only offered life-changing opportunities for winners but also promoted environmental awareness and the importance of contributing to a greener planet.

O! Millionaire, the groundbreaking show, is not just about winning life-changing prizes; it's also about making a positive impact on our planet. With every Green Certificate purchased, a tree is planted at Oasis Park, the world's first green sanctuary powered by renewable energy.



Oasis Park: Cultivating a Greener Future with 60 Million Trees





O! Millionaire: Your Chance to Win Big and Help Plant a Greener Tomorrow

If you're looking for a chance to change your life and contribute to a better future, O! Millionaire is the perfect choice for you. Stay tuned for upcoming episodes you could be the next winner!

Every week at Oasis Park, 500 trees are planted. As of the latest draw, 61,500 trees have been successfully planted.



O! Millionaire Winning Numbers - Draw 123

Green Certificate ID: XC3H ZX36

Grand Prize Winning Numbers: 2 • 4 • 8 • 17 • 31 • 33 • 41



Every Thursday at 8 PM (GST), join host Maradona Rebello for the O! Millionaire Live Draw and your chance to win life-changing prizes!







