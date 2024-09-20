&T Express and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu Sign Memorandum of Understanding

(MENAFN- Redhill)

Shanghai, September 19, 2024 – J&T Express officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu yesterday in Qingpu District, Shanghai, China. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Hussain Fadhli, CEO of the Royal Commission, Charles.Hou, Vice President of J&T Express Group, and Sean.Xiao, CEO of J&T Express Middle East. The signing marks the official establishment of a partnership aimed at jointly promoting the development of logistics and supply chains in Saudi Arabia.



J&T Express extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation from the Commission, expressing its expectation to strengthen cooperation and foster mutual development. Dr. Hussain Fadhli elaborated on the Commission’s efforts in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economy and industrial development, as well as its strategic goals in the logistics sector. The Royal Commission praised J&T Express for its efficient operational model and advanced logistics technology, recognizing the company’s outstanding performance in the global logistics industry.



According to the signed MOU, both parties will collaborate extensively within the economic zones managed by the Royal Commission in Jubail and Yanbu, leveraging J&T’s technology and expertise in express logistics to support the development of logistics infrastructure within these zones. J&T Express will also take a leading role in the industrial supply chain, attracting more e-commerce and logistics-related industries to the economic zones.



Sean.Xiao, CEO of J&T Express Middle East, expressed: "Saudi Arabia has always been a key component of our global strategy. This partnership with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu will further solidify our competitive edge in the Saudi market and help us make greater progress in delivering efficient and reliable logistics services. J&T Express is committed to continuous innovation and service optimization to meet the growing logistics demands of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East."



Dr. Hussain Fadhli, CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, remarked: "Our partnership with J&T Express is a significant step in promoting regional economic growth. J&T’s vast experience and technology in the logistics sector will greatly contribute to our economic development goals. We look forward to elevating logistics service levels through this collaboration and fostering the prosperity of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries and surrounding areas."



In January 2022, J&T Express officially launched its operations in the Saudi market, establishing the largest automated transfer and sorting center in Riyadh, which serves as the largest facility of its kind in both Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. The company quickly expanded its courier services across the country. To date, J&T Express operates five large transfer and sorting centers in Saudi Arabia, along with 66 service points and over 2,200 last-mile delivery personnel, processing daily parcel volumes that rank among the top three in the Saudi courier industry.





