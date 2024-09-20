Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Liquidity Agreement Period from 12 September 2024 to 18 September 2024 Liquidity agreement In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 850 shares during the period from 12 September 2024 to 18 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 400 shares on Euronext Brussels. The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 September 2024 to 18 September 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 September 2024 1 400 34.25 34.40 34.00 47 950 13 September 2024 450 34.07 34.10 34.00 15 332 16 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 18 September 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 850 63 282





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 September 2024 1 500 34.51 34.68 34.20 51 765 13 September 2024 1 500 34.22 34.40 34.00 51 330 16 September 2024 2 400 34.61 34.72 34.40 83 064 17 September 2024 3 300 35.12 35.60 34.72 115 896 18 September 2024 2 700 36.07 36.40 35.70 97 389 Total 11 400 399 444

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 868 shares.

On 18 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 848 997 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

