عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Report On Insiders Trade With Firstfarms A/S' Shares


9/20/2024 2:15:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to the market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S' shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name: Thoraso Holding ApS
Reason: Closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard
Issuer: FirstFarms A/S
LEI code: 2138007DFVFLUCCSX925
Type: Shares
ISIN code: DK0060056166
Transaction: Purchase
Trading date: 17+18 September 2024
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Number: 2,016
Market value in DKK: 150,796.80

Reference is also made to the attached form.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachments

  • (11) Insiders trade HH
  • (11) Shares Thoraso Holding 19 09 2024

MENAFN20092024004107003653ID1108695256


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search