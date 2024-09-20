Odisha: Police On Radar After Cops Allegedly Assault, Molest Army Captain's Fiancé, 'Male Officer Kicked On My Chest...'

Odisha: Police On Radar After Cops Allegedly Assault, Molest Army Captain's Fiancé, 'Male Officer Kicked On My Chest...'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) army captain's fiancé, who was reportedly assaulted and arrested by the Bhubaneswar Police on September 15, alleged that she was beaten, kicked, dragged and molested.
The victim, who is a lawyer but runs a restaurant in Bhubaneswar, narrating the horrific incident said she and her fiancé approached Bharatpur Police Station to file a case after the duo were waylaid by a group of people on Sunday midnight.
On Thursday, describing how the couple escaped the mob who started fighting with them, the woman said,“A police patrolling vehicle with several cops including female police reached the police station. Then two female officers started pulling my hair and began thrashing me. When I pleaded with them to stop, they dragged me through the corridor of the police station. While one of them was throttling me, I bit her hand. They removed my jacket and tied both my hands with it and they used a scarf to tie both my legs and threw me into a room,” reported HT.
She further alleged,“Later, a male officer came and continuously kicked on my chest after removing my bra.” This was followed by subsequent assault by the inspector of the police station who purportedly unzipped his trousers, flashed his genitals and molested her.
