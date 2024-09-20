Eoptolink Releases OSFP 1.6T DR8 And 2FR4 Series Transceivers For AI/ML Clusters And Cloud Datacenter Networks

Eoptolink 1.6T OSFP transceivers have 8 electrical host interfacing lanes and 8 optical lanes operating at 212.5Gb/s (106GB with PAM4). Equipped with the industry's latest DSP, these modules support transmission distances of up to 2km without the need to regenerate the FEC. The 1.6T DR8 and DR8-2 modules comes with either one MPO-16 adapter for point-to-point (P2P) connections or two MPO-12 adapters for 2x800G breakout applications. The 1.6T 2xFR4 modules are designed with a dual duplex LC connector running with 2 pairs of fibers only, which could help users to save fiber resources compared to DR8 and DR8-2 versions.

The 1.6T DR8/DR8-2 and 2FR4 Portfolio consists of: -



EOLO-13T-5H-XMX

OSFP 1.6T DR8, 1x1.6TbE, 500m, MPO-16

EOLO-13T-5H-XDX

OSFP 1.6T DR8, 2x800GbE, 500m, Dual MPO-12

EOLO-13T-02-XMX

OSFP 1.6T DR8-2, 1x1.6TbE, 2km, MPO-16

EOLO-13T-02-XDX

OSFP 1.6T DR8-2, 2x800GbE, 2km, Dual MPO-12

EOLO-16T-02-XXX

OSFP 1.6T 2FR4, 2x800GbE, 2km, Dual Duplex LC

Eoptolink OSFP 1.6T transceivers feature both EML and SiPh-based solutions, and testing has demonstrated excellent performance. "We are very proud of our optical and RF design teams, says Sean Davies, VP Sales, Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. "Our 1.6T OSFP modules do not need an additional FEC on the optical side and this results in lower latency and power consumption of the modules simplifying the complete system and helping our AI and cloud customers in their work."

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (SZSE: 300502), a publicly traded company in China, is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solution for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.