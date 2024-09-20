Technip Energies And KBR Selected For A Major LNG Project By Lake Charles LNG

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The KTJV joint venture between Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and KBR has been selected for a major(1) Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication and (EPFC) project by Lake Charles LNG. Subject to Lake Charles making a final decision to proceed with this project, this project will convert the existing Lake Charles LNG and regasification terminal, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on the United States Gulf Coast, into an LNG export terminal. When the conversion is complete, the liquefaction terminal will be among the largest LNG terminals in the United States.

The award covers a new 16.45 Mtpa(2) LNG export facility, including three 5.5 Mtpa modular LNG trains, brownfield modification to LNG storage, along with procurement, transportation, fabrication, installation, commissioning, and startup of the terminal.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies :“We are very pleased to have been selected for this major Lake Charles LNG contract, which upon final investment decision, will highlight our continued leadership in modularized LNG and our strategic commitment to this market. This conversion will play a critical role in expanding the global energy supply. By providing the necessary infrastructure, we will support our client's ambition of transporting and distributing LNG around the world. We look forward to offering our world-class LNG knowledge on this Lake Charles LNG initiative.”

Tom Mason, President of Lake Charles LNG: “Lake Charles LNG is pleased to obtain the commitment of two world-class companies to be the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for our liquefaction project. The structure of the contract provides alignment between KTJV and Lake Charles LNG to achieve a high-quality, cost-effective project. Our determination to issue a notice to proceed under the contract will be subject to our making a final investment decision to proceed with the project which will be based on obtaining sufficient commercial offtake commitments and third-party equity to satisfy our internal objectives. We believe that our alignment with KTJV is one more positive step in our continuing progress on the project.”

(1) A“major” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above €1 billion of revenue. This award will be booked in order intake upon full notice to proceed by the client.

(2) MTPA: million tons per annum.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information:

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations

Phillip Lindsay Anne-Sophie Sibout

Vice-President Investor Relations Vice-President Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 40 90 12 09

Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Anne -Sophie Sibout

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies' (the“Company”) intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“intend”,“foresee”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“may”,“estimate”,“outlook”, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company's forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company's control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and the Company's present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company's risk factors set forth in the Company's 2023 Annual Financial Report filed on March 8, 2024, with the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.





Attachment

PR_T.EN Lake Charles LNG_EN