Indian Private Credit Solutions Firm Wins Multiple Portfolio Management Technology Awards In The US

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Sep 19, 2024: Oxane Partners, a leading technology-driven solutions provider to private markets, shares that its Oxane Panorama solution has been recognized with three U.S. awards - 'Best Portfolio Management System of the Year' at the PE Wire U.S. Credit Awards, and 'Best Portfolio Management Software' as well as the 'Best Data Management Solution' at the HFM U.S. Services Awards. The awards were presented in New York on September 12th, recognizing leading players in the alternative credit space.



As the size of the private asset grows, firms are increasingly prioritizing strategic technology initiatives to unlock value and scale. Over the past decade, the market has grown by 10-fold and continues to expand, necessitating demand for solution partners who can effectively address the needs of investment firms in portfolio management, while enabling scale in a growing market.



For over a decade, Oxane has been addressing these needs with its flagship solution, Oxane Panorama suite of solutions. Built ground up for private credit, Oxane Panorama offers holistic coverage across asset-based lending, corporate credit, real assets, whole loan portfolios, securitized products, fund finance, and other illiquid assets, all within one unified ecosystem. By integrating a technology-first approach with deep domain expertise, Oxane continues to align with its mission of digitalizing and transforming private credit investments for its clients globally. As a reflection of Oxane's commitment to client success, Oxane has been recognized with more than 25 accolades globally across its suite of solutions and services.



"As private credit grows in both size and importance, leveraging technology-driven solutions to analyze and manage investments is becoming imperative. Investment firms are looking for solution partners who share a common data language across investment processes. For over a decade now, our focus on private credit, combined with complementary technology, and domain expertise, has enabled our clients to achieve scale and control over their investment operations," said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, and Managing Director of Oxane.



"We are pleased to be recognized with multiple award wins in a single night. These recognitions highlight our growing impact in the US market and the trust our clients place in us as we continue to deliver right-fit solutions for their private credit investments," said Mr. Kanav Kalia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Oxane Partners.



"As we mark a decade of innovation, we will continue to address market needs, expand the capabilities of Oxane Panorama's suite, and bridge the technological gap within the global private credit ecosystem," he added.

