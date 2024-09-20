Zil Money Offers Check Mail API, Providing Affordable Solutions For Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, introduces its Check Mail API service tailored for all types of businesses. This service offers a cost-effective solution to the challenges that many businesses face with traditional payment methods.

The Check Mail API allows businesses to streamline their payment processes by offering various mailing options. Zil Money's service ranges from First Class Check Mailing for $1.25 to FedEx Overnight USA/Canada for $24.99. This flexibility enables businesses to select the most economical and efficient method for securely sending checks. The service includes postage, envelope, stamp, and paper charges, making it a seamless and hassle-free solution.

Zil Money also provides recurring mail check payments, allowing businesses to automate payment cycles effortlessly and reduce administrative burdens. Businesses can customize checks, print them on plain paper using any printer, and securely mail them through trusted services such as USPS and FedEx.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter – powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, offers a comprehensive solution for managing business finances. It integrates with over 22,000 banks, facilitating payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation. Users can manage multiple accounts and make payments via ACH, checks, wires, payment links, international payments, and credit and debit cards.

With over one million users and $78.5 billion in transactions processed, Zil Money has established itself as a trusted platform in the financial sector. Its growth is fueled by continuous innovation and a commitment to providing an accessible, user-friendly solution for businesses. The platform is available on mobile apps through Google Play and the iOS App Store, ensuring businesses can manage their financial needs on the go.

