Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF) Boasts North American Gold Projects Of High-Grade Gold Content

Dynasty represents a significant investor opportunity in the secure North American market, holding a still small resting on an impressive portfolio potential.

The company has two 100% owned gold assets (Ontario and Nevada) in two of the most desirable mineral belts in North America.

Thundercloud project hosts a measured and indicated resource of 232,000 oz at 8.04 g/t, an impressive high-grade for an open–pit mine, or 439,000 at 2.14 g/t (internal resource estimate, not NI43-101), a robust open-pit mine. The drill holes are shallow holes of less than 250 meters in length and it opens at depth.

Investment potential in both properties is further boosted by their proven historical locations and easy access to key mining infrastructure.

Recently completed Phase 1 drilling at flagship Thundercloud Property indicates the presence of a robust mineralized system. The company's strategic focus is to expand its resource base with similar high-potential properties while advancing current exploration efforts.

Canadian gold exploration company

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF)

is rapidly emerging as a key player in the sector, due to its portfolio, its recent drilling results, and the unique position it has in the industry, along with a small market cap compared to the huge potential of its assets.

Specifically, Dynasty made rapid progress in developing its Thundercloud asset in Ontario since its acquisition of the project in...

