“Shaping Smart Green Future With Zhejiang” Shines In Indonesia, Sparkling At The International Engineering Exhibition

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) From September 11th to 14th, 2024, the Zhejiang (Indonesia) International Engineering was successfully held at the Jakarta International Center in Indonesia. Organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce and hosted by the Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce for Overseas Project Contracting and Zhejiang International Trade Co., Ltd., the exhibition provided a significant for“Zhejiang Construction” to showcase its strengths to the world.







Indonesia, located in Southeast Asia, is the fourth most populous country in the world and the largest in the southern hemisphere of Asia. In 2022, Indonesia emerged as one of the fastest-growing overseas markets for Chinese construction machinery, maintaining a positive trajectory in 2023. Chinese engineering equipment, recognized for its cost-effectiveness and high-quality service, has gained strong favor from overseas clients.







Capitalizing on this opportunity, numerous Zhejiang international engineering enterprises have made strategic moves to expand their presence in the Indonesian market, covering various sectors such as construction materials, energy, and project management 2024 Zhejiang (Indonesia) International Engineering Exhibition was held concurrently with the 24th Indonesia Construction Machinery, Equipment, and Materials Exhibition, a prestigious gathering in Indonesia's construction, mining, concrete, oil and gas exploration, and automation industries. This year's exhibition attracted over 3,000 enterprises from more than 50 countries, with an exhibition area exceeding 100,000 square meters. The event also gathered over 50,000 professional visitors, suppliers, and investor representatives from around the globe.







Eleven outstanding Zhejiang enterprises, including PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and China Energy Engineering Group Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction Co., Ltd., participated in the exhibition. Utilizing videos, posters, graphics, and other diverse formats, these enterprises fully demonstrated the typical cases and innovative achievements of Zhejiang's international engineering sector. Seizing the opportunities presented by the“Belt and Road” Initiative, they actively explored investment and market prospects in Indonesia, promoting the internationalization of Zhejiang's high-quality equipment, technology, and services. This effort aims to expand the scale, efficiency, and influence of Zhejiang's international engineering projects.







“Shaping Smart Green Future with Zhejiang” is confidently stepping onto the global stage, shining brightly in the land of Indonesia, full of opportunities. We believe that in the future, Zhejiang international engineering enterprises will continue to forge ahead in overseas markets, contributing even more Zhejiang strength to the development of the global engineering construction sector.