WHO At UNGA: Call For Urgent, High-Level Action To Address Global Scourge Of Antimicrobial Resistance

GENEVA, Switzerland – The World Health Organization (WHO) and partners will call on world leaders to address critical global health challenges, and invest in global public health, at meetings throughout the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) , to be held in New York from 20 to 30 September 2024.

The second High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) on 26 September 2024 will be the principal official, health-focused event during the UNGA high-level week. Without decisive action, such as that outlined in the final text of the draft political declaration for the meeting, AMR will cause even more global suffering, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines, making people sicker and increasing the spread of infections that are difficult to treat, leading to illness and deaths.

The intergovernmental negotiations for the declaration were co-facilitated by Malta and Barbados. The first UN High-level Meeting on AMR took place in 2016.

“Antimicrobial resistance threatens a century of medical progress and could return us to the pre-antibiotic era, where infections that are treatable today could become a death sentence,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, who will address the high-level meeting on AMR.“This is a threat for all countries at all income levels, which is why a strong, accelerated and well-coordinated global response is needed urgently.”

UNGA79 takes place at a crucial moment as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerates efforts to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Despite significant strides, progress towards health targets remains off track, exacerbated by ongoing humanitarian, social, and climate crises. Millions of people still lack access to life-saving health services, highlighting the link between health and sustainable development.

The Summit of the Future, which will take place on 22 and 23 September, will bring together world leaders to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver better in the present, including ensuring global decision making is guided by science, achieving the SDGs and safeguarding the future. During the Summit, heads of state and high-ranking government officials are expected to endorse the Pact for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations. Health priorities are well-reflected in the outcomes, including the importance of access to health services and achieving universal health coverage.

During the week, WHO officials will participate in official and informal health-focused events ranging from digital health, maternal, child and adolescent health, communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and mental health, to action on climate change, advancing progress toward Universal Health Coverage, and pandemic preparedness and response.

“Strong health systems, equitable access to health services, and robust pandemic preparedness are vital for a safer and healthier world,” Dr Tedros said.“We must harness the power of digital technologies to bridge gaps in access to health services and build resilient systems that can meet the multiple overlapping health challenges of our world, from outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics to climate change and the burden of noncommunicable diseases.”

The UN General Assembly takes place during WHO's first Investment Round, a series of engagements and ongoing efforts to secure sustainable financing for WHO's core work for the period of 2025-2028. Dr Tedros and WHO representatives will be conveying the importance of investing in global health and of a robust and fully funded WHO to work with countries in advancing health for all. On 23 September, Dr Tedros and European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño will hold a live-streamed fireside chat moderated by Suzanne Lynch of Politico on why investing in primary healthcare is critical at a time of increased shocks caused by disease outbreaks like mpox.

This will be followed later in the day by the European Investment Bank and WHO co-hosting a high-level roundtable under the new Health Impact Investment Platform, which will spotlight country level action to boost vaccination and community-based health. Both meetings will be streamed via WHO and Dr Tedros' social media channels.

On 24 September, WHO will host the third annual gathering of the heads of state and government for the prevention and control of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), to catalyze commitment at the highest levels of Government, and bolster engagement by partners ahead of the UNGA high-level meeting on NCDs and Mental Health in 2025.

From 22-29 September, 2024, WHO will participate in key events, panels and initiatives during Climate Week NYC. Bringing together world leaders, businesses, policymakers and activists, the events will consider solutions to urgent climate challenges ahead of critical international summits.

WHO experts will make it a priority to ensure that the health argument for climate action takes centre stage in global discussions. They will underscore how climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a pressing health crisis, directly affecting millions of people worldwide.

Rising temperatures, poor air quality, and disrupted ecosystems are contributing to the spread of infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and malnutrition.

During UNGA, WHO will engage in a number of events and discussions focusing on pandemic preparedness and response, even as Member States continue their negotiations for a new convention, agreement or international instrument or accord.

Virtual access to UNGA79

Official UNGA meetings and some of the WHO-sponsored events are accessible virtually via UN WebTV . Visit the WHO at UNGA 79 webpage for further information.

