Sounda Dam: Congo-Brazzville’S Answer To Chronic Power Shortages

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move to address its woes, Congo-Brazzaville has unveiled plans for its largest hydroelectric dam. The Sounda Dam, set to begin in January 2025, promises to revolutionize the nation's power supply.



Minister of Communication Thierry Moungalla announced the project with palpable enthusiasm. The dam, boasting a capacity of 600 to 800 megawatts, aims to alleviate the country's persistent power outages.



China Overseas Co. Ltd. will spearhead the development, cementing the ongoing Sino-Congolese partnership in energy infrastructure.



This collaboration builds upon previous successful ventures, including the Imboulou, Moukoukoulou, and Liouesso dams.



The Sounda Dam's projected completion date is June 2030, with an estimated cost of 8.5 billion euros. China's prefinancing of the project underscores its commitment to Congo's energy sector development.







Despite its impressive scale, the Sounda Dam's capacity pales in comparison to Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam. The GERD, built on the Blue Nile, generates 5,150 megawatts at a similar cost.



Congo's untapped potential becomes evident when considering the mighty Congo River 's power. Studies suggest it could support a dam capable of electrifying the entire African continent.



The Congo River, stretching 4,700 kilometers, ranks as the world's eighth longest and Africa's second-longest river.



Its average flow of 41,000 cubic meters per second, peaking at 80,000, makes it the world's second-most powerful river.



While the Sounda Dam marks significant progress, it represents just a fraction of Congo's hydroelectric potential. The project's success could pave the way for even more ambitious endeavors in the future.

