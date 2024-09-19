Guyana’S Digitisation Push To Enhance Comfort, Security, Economic Growth, Says Dr Jagdeo

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Guyana is making significant strides in its national digitisation efforts, which promise to improve comfort, security, and business expansion across the country, according to Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party (PPP).

During a press briefing held on Thursday at Freedom House in Georgetown, Dr Jagdeo outlined the various ongoing projects aimed at modernising Guyana's public sector and key industries.

Highlighting that many of these initiatives have gone unreported, Jagdeo said the government's digitisation strategy includes making Guyana's airports paperless and leveraging technology to bolster national security and economic opportunities.

“These are projects that are moving us closer to the accomplishment of key tasks in our country that would allow people to have a greater level of comfort and security and would expand business opportunities because of the digitisation strategy of the government...It is a modern system to also help us to manage the safety of our country and our borders...”, he said.

The government, under the PPP/C, has embarked on an ambitious plan to implement e-governance, aimed at using digital technology to revolutionise all sectors, including healthcare, education, and transportation. The broader goal is to improve the efficiency of public services and boost economic productivity. One of the primary objectives is the development of Guyana's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Masterplan 2030.

This plan includes digitising all services under the ministry of home affairs and its subagencies. As part of this initiative, the government has signed a $34.5 million contract with German company Veridos Identify Solutions to implement a national e-identification system.

With $783.4 million allocated to the national budget for the project, the e-ID system will feature fingerprint verification and eliminate the need for traditional proof of address, although it will not replace the current National Identification card.

The digitisation strategy also includes expanding the country's 'Safe Country' initiative, which has proven effective in enhancing crime prevention and protecting citizens. Additionally, plans are underway to create a national online portal to provide access to digital government services and digitise important registers, including population, commercial, and land records.

To support these efforts, the government will expand its network of data centres to improve service delivery from public agencies. In the healthcare sector, the ministry of health is working on designing and installing an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system.

In February 2024, the government launched the“One Guyana Digital Initiative,” aimed at equipping 2,000 young people across all ten administrative regions with IT skills.

Under this initiative, part of the Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) programme, participants will receive training to work remotely for global technology firms, opening doors for local talent to thrive in the international job market.

Digitisation has been positioned as a key driver for sustainable economic development in Guyana, with Jagdeo affirming that it will significantly increase productivity and growth in various sectors. The country's leadership is committed to making digital infrastructure a cornerstone of its long-term economic strategy.

The post Guyana's digitisation push to enhance comfort, security, economic growth, says Dr Jagdeo appeared first on Caribbean News Global .