Asia Pacific Nations Commit To Sustainable Aviation Future At Landmark Ministerial Conference In New Delhi

Asia Pacific nations have committed to a landmark shift towards sustainable aviation, enhanced safety and technological innovation in a unanimous declaration adopted at a high-level Ministerial in New Delhi. The Delhi Declaration, endorsed by 29 countries, sets ambitious targets for the future of air in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

In this significant step towards shaping the future of aviation in the Asia Pacific region, ministers and high-level officials gathered at the Second Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in New Delhi.

Minister of civil aviation of India Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu was elected chairperson of the conference while deputy prime minister and minister for tourism and civil aviation of Fiji Viliame Rogoibuli Gavoka was elected as vice chairperson.

“This declaration is a roadmap for the future of aviation in one of the world's fastest-growing regions,” said ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.“It demonstrates a collective will to embrace innovation while prioritizing safety, security, and environmental responsibility.”

The conference, co-hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Government of India, brought together over 200 delegates, including 12 ministers, eight deputy/vice ministers and 24 directors general of civil aviation.

Their discussions and commitments reflect the region's determination to lead in aviation advancements while addressing global concerns. The presence of the Indian prime minister, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi, during the adoption and proclaiming ceremonies of the Delhi Declaration demonstrates that aviation is seen as a critical sector for the economic development of the host country.

A key focus of the Delhi Declaration is accelerating efforts to reduce aviation's environmental impact. This commitment was symbolically underscored by India's initiative to plant 80,000 trees commemorating ICAO's 80th anniversary. The declaration also emphasizes the critical role of accelerating progress towards gender equality in the sector. India leads with 15 percent of its pilots being women, triple the global average. However, further efforts are needed to ensure gender equity in aviation across the region and to meet the human resource demands of the sector's rapid expansion.

The Declaration outlines several key commitments, including:

. Supporting the implementation of ICAO's global plans for safety, air navigation, and aviation security.

. Accelerating the adoption of new technologies to enhance safety and efficiency.

. Investing in infrastructure to support sustainable growth and emerging aviation concepts.

. Promoting gender equality across all levels of the aviation sector.

. Reducing emissions and other environmental impacts of aviation.

. Enhancing regional cooperation in air traffic management, search & rescue and aviation security.

The Declaration reaffirms support and continues efforts towards realizing the commitments of the prior Beijing Declaration. These commitments come at a crucial time for the aviation industry, which is rebounding from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and facing increasing pressure to address its environmental footprint.

The outcomes of this conference will significantly shape ICAO's work programme and will inform discussions at the upcoming 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly in 2025, where global aviation policies will be refined and adopted.

The Delhi Declaration is available here .

