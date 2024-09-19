David Chang On Internationalizing Taiwan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – In this episode of Taiwan Salon, GTI program manager Adrienne Wu interviews David Chang, the founder and secretary-general of Crossroads, to talk about the organization's ongoing dual nationality petition and discuss what dual nationality means for Taiwan – as a country, society, and economy.

Taiwan Salon is a podcast produced by the Global Taiwan Institute (GTI), a 501(c)3 policy think tank in Washington, DC.

Hosted by members of GTI's staff, Taiwan Salon examines Taiwan's cultural policy and approach to soft power from perspectives both inside and outside the government. Through interviews, the series illuminates how Taiwan's unique history and culture interacts with policy and pinpoints opportunities and challenges for future“soft” engagement between Taiwan and the United States.

