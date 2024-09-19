Palestinian Young Man Killed In S. Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian young man was martyred when the Israeli forces attacked his vehicle in Qabatia town, to the south of the West city of Jenin, late Thursday.

The martyr, yet to be identified, succumbed to his injury upon his arrival at Al-Razy Hospital, the Palestinian of said in a statement.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the town this midday and cordoned off a house, killing three people and injuring 10 others, according to earlier reports. (end)

