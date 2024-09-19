Palestinian Young Man Killed In S. Jenin
RAMALLAH, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian young man was martyred when the Israeli Occupation forces attacked his vehicle in Qabatia town, to the south of the West bank city of Jenin, late Thursday.
The martyr, yet to be identified, succumbed to his injury upon his arrival at Al-Razy Hospital, the Palestinian Ministry of health said in a statement.
The Israeli occupation forces stormed the town this midday and cordoned off a house, killing three people and injuring 10 others, according to earlier reports. (end)
