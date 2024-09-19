IAEA Chief: Kuwait, Global Partner In Using Nuclear Science For Peace, Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Director General of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi hailed Thursday Kuwait as an important partner in the global efforts to harness the atom for peace and development.

Speaking at an event, organized by Kuwait and the IAEA at the UN headquarters in Vienna Thursday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Kuwait's membership in the IAEA, Grossi commended Kuwait's efforts and active role, through its contributions to the agency's initiatives, in using nuclear energy for promoting peace and achieving sustainable development worldwide.

He affirmed the IAEA determination to continue fruitful cooperation with Kuwait.

IAEA chief highlighted Kuwait's role and firm commitment to applying nuclear science and technology to achieve the UN sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the IAEA Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam touted Kuwait's cooperation with the IAEA over the past six decades.

"Over the course of sixty years, we have embarked on a scientific journey dedicated to the peaceful use of nuclear technology to achieve sustainable development goals," Al-Fassam said.

"Our partnership has grown towards new horizons, and we are committed to continuing this cooperation to promote health, innovation and sustainable development in line with the sustainable development goals and to provide a decent life for our citizens," he added.

Al-Fassam noted Kuwait's many contributions to the Agency's programs and initiatives, including the modernization of the Agency's scientific laboratories in Sabersdorf, the Peaceful Uses Initiative, and the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP).

The event was held on the sidelines of the 68th IAEA General Conference and was attended by a large number of prominent international figures led by the IAEA chief, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd, and a group of Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to the United Nations in Vienna. (end)

