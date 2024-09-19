BVI Concludes Meetings With New UK Government

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BVI / ENGLAND – A delegation from the Virgin Islands , led by premier Dr Natalio D. Wheatley, alongside deputy premier Lorna Smith, concluded a pivotal five-day visit to London. This visit was a crucial opportunity for the premier to engage with the new UK government, including for overseas territories, Stephen Doughty MP, and other influential parliamentarians. The discussions focused on fostering a modern partnership grounded in mutual respect, cultural understanding, and collaborative support.

Premier Wheatley led the delegation's inaugural in-person meeting with Doughty, marking a significant moment in their ongoing dialogue. With His Excellency Daniel Pruce, Governor of the Virgin Islands, in attendance, the premier provided a comprehensive update on the progress made towards implementing the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry. His insights into the constitutional relationship between the UK and the Virgin Islands were invaluable, setting the stage for future cooperation. The Premier expressed enthusiasm for welcoming Doughty to the Virgin Islands in early November, a visit that precedes the minister's inaugural Joint Ministerial Council.

The premier was also honoured by a reception hosted by the Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, speaker of the House of Commons, at the Speaker's House. This distinguished event brought together numerous parliamentarians and key figures from the financial and legal sectors, showcasing the premier's ability to build strategic alliances. His gratitude to Sir Lindsay for his unwavering support of the overseas territories underscored the significance of these relationships.

Despite the hectic parliamentary schedule, the premier seized opportunities to engage with individual members of parliament, including Adam Jogee MP and Baroness Vere, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening ties and garnering support for the Virgin Islands. The Virgin Islands government looks forward to further interactions at upcoming party conferences and when parliament reconvenes in early October.

Given the existential threat posed by climate change, the premier led discussions with officials from the department for energy and net zero, along with Baroness Brown, chair of the climate change adaptation sub-committee.

The premier articulated the Virgin Islands' growing vulnerability to severe weather events, underscoring the urgent need for increased collaboration and support from the UK government to enhance the Territory's climate resilience. He highlighted the difficulties the Virgin Islands faces in accessing funding through the United Nations Climate Change Convention and the Paris Agreement.

In response, Brown offered her assistance, reaffirming the UK government's commitment to supporting the Virgin Islands' climate initiatives. Additionally, the delegation participated in a constructive roundtable with leading climate risk and adaptation professionals, marking the premier's proactive approach in seeking partnerships that will bolster resilience and mitigate climate-related risks.

The premier also championed the Virgin Islands' financial services industry, leading a roundtable discussion in collaboration with BVI Finance. This event attracted top executives from leading corporate service providers and law firms in the London Circle, underscoring the premier's commitment to showcasing the unique opportunities offered by the Territory.

As the Virgin Islands prepares for minister Doughty's visit in November, the premier is actively formulating an engaging itinerary designed to immerse him in the rich culture and vibrant community of the Virgin Islands.

