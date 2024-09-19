BASX Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New State-Of-The-Art Weld Shop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Members of BASEX leadership, Redmond city counselors, the Redmond Chamber, REDI, and community partner, Opportunity Foundation cut a ribbon in front of the new weld shop.

REDMOND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASX ("BASX" or the "Company"), a leader in the manufacturing of high-efficiency data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, and custom HVAC systems, is proud to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly completed 36,000-square-foot weld shop. The Redmond Chamber of Commerce performed the ribbon cutting on September 18th, 2024, at BASX headquarters.

The weld shop will create significant job opportunities in the Central Oregon region, with the capacity to fill an additional 30 welding positions. Positions range from entry-level to experienced roles, with professional opportunities in various growing departments within the Company.

"This new facility is a major investment not just in our company, but in the future of Central Oregon," said Dave Benson, AAON VP and BASX President. "We can now deliver even higher levels of quality and efficiency while providing more job opportunities for the community. We're proud to support local manufacturing growth and look forward to seeing the impact this expansion will have on both BASX and the region."

The new shop marks a major expansion in the Company's production capabilities, introducing state-of-the-art welding technology within a climate-controlled environment. Equipped with advanced air filtration systems, including an AAON make-up air unit and multiple air scrubbers, the shop ensures exceptional air quality for its workers. The space also features two 5-ton overhead cranes and six 1⁄2-ton cantilever jib cranes, allowing for efficient movement of materials across the facility.

A key highlight of the facility is its cutting-edge tube laser, capable of precision cutting and profiling round and square tubes, as well as C-channel and I-beam profiles up to 27 feet in length. Additionally, a 75-foot-long dual-zone robotic welding cell is scheduled to be installed and operational in early 2025, enabling the welding of large subassemblies up to 10 tons.

The shop's innovative capabilities will support the Company's growth and solidify its position for ongoing expansion. In addition to the 30 new welding jobs, BASX is actively hiring across various departments to support its continued success. To learn more about available positions and apply, visit the BASX careers page at .

About BASX

Founded in 2014 in Central Oregon, BASX is an industry leader in the manufacturing of high-efficiency data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, custom HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Acquired by AAON in 2021, BASX continues to focus on quality, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology. The Company is proud to display the Made-in-America emblem on all its products. For more information, please visit .

